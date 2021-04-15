Board Portal Market 2021-Competitive Insights: Passageways (OnBoard), SHERPANY (Boardroom), DiliTrust (Leading Boards), Insight Venture Partners (Diligent)

The Global Board Portal Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Board Portal market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Board Portal Market: Passageways (OnBoard), SHERPANY (Boardroom), DiliTrust (Leading Boards), Insight Venture Partners (Diligent) and NASDAQ (Director Desk)

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Board Portal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the global board portal market with analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes market by value, volume, market share by business type and by segments (external and in-house). An analysis of generation 4.0 board portal is given in the report. Along with these, a detailed overview of the US CLOUD Act and its implications on European board portal market is also included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global board portal market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

Country Coverage

North America

ROW

Executive Summary

A board portal is a secure online tool for the directors of an organization to access their key corporate documents. In recent years, board portals have progressed from being a luxury item used by a few early adopters to a necessary communication and collaboration tool. A board portal offers private and privileged access to board materials, and provides tools that make preparation of key documents and organization of meetings easier for administrators. The board portal is used on a number of devices such as tablet and mobiles so that it can be readily available at any time.

The board portals can be segmented by delivery modes as well as delivery models. Board portal software can be used through Android, i-pad web based tools or windows. Vendors offer their products in the market through one of these mediums. A delivery model refers to the approach taken for delivering enterprise software mainly used while referring to a software application. Three primary delivery methods are used for enterprise software, namely, licensed model, software as a service (SaaS) model and a hosted model.

The board portals can be segmented on the basis of Generations as well into Gen 1.0, Gen 2.0, Gen 3.0 and Gen 4.0. Over the generations, the board portals have become much simpler, technically advanced and have become more of digital assistants to the board members. The Gen 4.0 board portal is an expectation that what an ideal board portal should be like.

The acceptance and use of board portal have increased significantly over the years. The global portal market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2023. The factors driving the global board portal market are increasing security concern in the organization, better collaboration between directors, lower cost of board portal solutions, growing trend of paperless board meetings, increasing demand of board portals in educational institutions etc. Yet there are some challenges which this market faces, such as balancing security issue, regulatory compliance, lack of skilled workforce, etc.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

