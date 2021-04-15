Biotechnology Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

The global Biotechnology Market is forecasted to reach USD 1,029.09 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is growing due to the rise in demand for horticulture products, such as beans, and wheat, among others. The growth in artificial intelligence in biotechnology products is making significant breakthroughs in the field of technology, which is propelling market demand. An increase in conditions like cancer and diabetes will also impact the growth of the biotechnology market.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Biotechnology business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Biotechnology market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Gilead, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Celgene Corporation, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co, and Novartis AG, among others.

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Biotechnology market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Biotechnology market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Biotechnology Market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tissue engineering and regeneration

Cell-based Assays

Nanobiotechnology

Fermentation

Chromatography

DNA Sequencing

PCR technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food and Agriculture

Industrial Processing

Health

Natural resources & environment

Bioinformatics

Others

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Biotechnology market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Biotechnology market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Biotechnology market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

