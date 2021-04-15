Automotive Relay Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook | Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, MITSUBA Corporation

The Global Automotive Relay Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The automotive relay market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.2%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Relay Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, MITSUBA Corporation, TE Connectivity, Omron Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Nidec Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Plug-in Relay to Witness Fast Growth

Currently, the demand solid-state plug-in relay is growing, as they can handle high-rated currents (50A-80A) and operating voltages (less than 400V), similar to that of electromechanical type relays.

Apart from the longer service life plug-in relay, their simple design structure and light-weight nature makes them suitable as a close replacement of heavy electromechanical type relays.

A solid-state plug-in relay is deployed for various application fields of automobiles, such as electrically heated catalytic converters, fuel pumps, radiators fans, headlamps (low and high variations), defoggers etc.

Moreover, plug-in relays are also available in three major operating characteristics with a current carrying capacities of 30A, 40A, and 70A. ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) Controls are one of the prominent areas of applications for plug-in relays in the automotive market.

To meet the consistently growing demand for plug-in relays in automobiles, automotive electronics firms are focusing on manufacturing high-power and reliable relays for automotive applications.

– For instance, in March 2018, Eberspcher Controls Landau GmbH and Co. KG introduced a new solid-state plug-in power mini relay (12 V / 100 A) for switching electric loads in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, and industrial applications.

Increasing Penetration of Automated Systems Driving the Adoption of Electronics in Automobiles Globally

The automotive industry is transitioning from hardware- to software-enabled vehicles, and the average software and electronics content per vehicle is increasing rapidly. The integration of new functions and features into the car are often enabled by electronics. Thus, there is an increasing penetration of electronics into major application fields, including powertrain, safety management, body, and convenience or infotainment.

Both government involvement and consumers� demand for greater automatic control of systems have been resulting in the increased usage of electronics in vehicles. Electronics is giving new opportunities to improve energy efficiency and emission reduction as several functions can be consolidated into fewer and smaller electronic control super units, thereby reducing the weight. The high penetration rate of automobile electronics across all different vehicle classes is being influenced by three major aspects, namely productivity, quality, and innovation.

Efforts are being deployed in the automobile industry to transform the driving experience of the consumers. Cars are becoming smarter and capable of conducting self-diagnostics. In the coming years, cars may be able to connect with each other effectively.

In addition, passenger safety is another factor driving the adoption of automated systems in automobiles. The installation of safety features and systems in vehicles has greatly aided in reducing the number of accidents and fatalities on the road, in the past few decades.

With the increasing focus on autonomous vehicles and smart cars (with the ability to connect to each other, with vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications), that can ensure safety and convenience to the consumers, the demand for electronic systems in new cars has been increasing rapidly.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Automotive Relay market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Automotive Relay market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Automotive Relay market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Automotive Relay market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Automotive Relay used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

