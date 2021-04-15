Automotive Diagnostics Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2026
Growing economy, rising disposable income, and increasing rate of urbanization and industrialization are the major factor influencing market growth.
Automotive Diagnostics Market Size – USD 39.1 Billion in 2018, Industry Growth – CAGR of 4.4%, Industry Trends –Increasing innovations in artificial intelligence
The Automotive Diagnostics report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market along with a thorough assessment of supply and demand landscape, production and consumptions ratio, sales, production capacity, gross revenue, import/export, cost analysis, profit margin, sales network, and distribution channels, along with a thorough industrial chain analysis. The Automotive Diagnostics market report also offers an extensive analysis of the crucial market aspects such as drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, threats, and macro and micro-economic factors. The study offers readers all the crucial statistical data to help them gain maximum returns on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects.
The comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Diagnostics market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Automotive Diagnostics market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Automotive Diagnostics industry.
The Automotive Diagnostics research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Snap-On Inc., Denso Corp., SPX Corp., Dg Technologies, Avl List GmbH, Actia Group SA, Softing AG, General Technologies Corp, Etas GmbH, Hickok Inc., Dsa Daten- Und Systemtechnik GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Hickok Incorporated, Actia SA, Kpit Technologies, and Snap on Incorporated., among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Automotive Diagnostics market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Automotive Diagnostics market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Automotive Diagnostics industry throughout the forecast period.
Vehicle type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Commercial
- Passenger
Communication system Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)
- Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)
- Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)
- Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)
- Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)
- Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)
- Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)
- Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)
Equipment type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Exhaust Gas Analyzer
- Paint Scan Equipment
- Wheel Alignment Equipment
- Dynamometer
- Headlight Tester
Technology type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- 4G LTE
- 3G
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
Offering type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Software
- Hardware
Propulsion type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Electric Vehicle (EV)
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle
Product type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- OBD2 Scanner
- Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool
- OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool
- OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool
- OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool
- Smartphone Diagnostic Tool
- Others
Applications Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
- Hand-held scan tools
- Scanners
- Code Reader
- Digital Pressure Tester
- TPMS Tools
- Battery Analyzer
- Mobile device-based tools and analysis
- PC-based scan tools and analysis platforms
- Data loggers
- Emission testing
- Driver’s supplementary vehicle instrumentation
- Vehicle telematics
Automotive Diagnostics market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Automotive Diagnostics Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Automotive Diagnostics Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Diagnostics market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Automotive Diagnostics industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Automotive Diagnostics industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Automotive Diagnostics industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Automotive Diagnostics market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
