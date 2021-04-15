Australia Freight and Logistics Market Business Growth, Trends, Outlook, Opportunities, Demand Analysis, Forecasts 2026

The Australia Freight and Logistics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Australia Freight and Logistics Market are Deutsche Post DHL Group, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, DB Schenker, CEVA Logistics, Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Mainfreight Limited, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, FedEx Corporation, DSV, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Linfox Pty Ltd., SCT Logistics, Aurizon Holdings Limited, Qube Holdings Ltd, Kings Transport, Toll Group, K&S Corporation Limited, Lindsay Australia, AirRoad Group, Glen Cameron Group and others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391813/australia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Mode=68

Key Market Trends

Growing Urban Population Reasons for Busy Urban Freight Transport

Growth in online shopping may affect the small goods transportation in the near future. Industry data shows that between 2006 and 2014, the number of light commercial vehicles grew by 35%, almost twice the rate of passenger vehicles (19.1%) and rigid trucks (20.78%). This indicated the importance of urban supply chains in a growing services economy.

The projected population growth and infrastructure demand in all Australian cities are significant concerns for the logistics sector. The Australia Infrastructure Audit found that the capital cities contributed AUD 854 billion to the economy in 2011, and are projected to contribute AUD 1,621 billion in 2031. Majority of economic activities occur in the major cities, so urban freight may be as important for future growth as the traditional long-distance freight.

The scale of potential growth in freight in some urban areas and along some corridors in cities is such that there may be a greater need to operate freight networks much more intensively in off-peak periods. This is likely to encounter strong resistance from the affected communities, which means that the strategy should also provide some guidance on how the industry can establish a license to operate in the changing economy, that is, how operators can strike a balance between meeting the community expectations and customer demand.

E-commerce is Rapidly Evolving in Australia



Australian e-commerce is rapidly evolving, as consumers might fall further in love with online buying. As many as 4.6 million Australians accessed Amazon US, in October 2017. Amazon US ranked second, in terms of unique visitors, while Woolworths was visited by 6.7 million Australians.

E-commerce holds a 1.80% share in Australias GDP. Australia ranks second on the global e-government index, 13th in the ease of doing business index, and 16th in the logistics performance index.

As many as 33% of Australian e-shoppers buys from abroad, due to better availability of products, while 32% buys due to the appealing offers. This makes Australian e-commerce an attractive market for both local and international businesses.

Between now and 2020, the value of Australian e-commerce sales is anticipated to grow by 50%, and this is a major factor that driver the freight and logitics market due to increasing volume of international cross-border trade.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391813/australia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Australia Freight and Logistics market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Australia Freight and Logistics market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Australia Freight and Logistics market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Australia Freight and Logistics market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Australia Freight and Logistics used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com