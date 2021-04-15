At 7.3% CAGR, Fluorosilicic Acid Market will hit USD 1 billion by 2025

Fluorosilicic Acid Market may exceed USD 1 billion by 2025; according to a new research report. Growing demand towards water fluoridation of drinking water is likely to drive the fluorosilicic acid market.

Increasing public health concerns towards drinking water may drive the product demand as it aids in maintenance of fluorine levels in water thereby reducing tooth decay problems. Various government bodies in the U.S. and Europe are compelling the municipal corporation to increase the usage of fluorosilicic acid in drinking water majorly to avert dental fluorosis.

Fluorosilicic acid market demand for 40% grade may surpass USD 620 million by 2025. The product is used as a reagent in organic synthesis for cleaving bonds of silyl ethers during the formation of hydrogen fluoride, which may boost product demand.

Fluorosilicic acid market from water fluoridation applications may register gains close to 5.5% by the end of foreseeable timeframe. Ingestion of excess fluoride commonly in drinking water may cause skeletal fluorosis which includes symptoms such as stiffness and joint pains. Fluorosilicic acid is added to water to maintain the safe fluoride levels which can be utilized for drinking and cooking purposes by the consumers, thereby driving the industry growth.

North America fluorosilicic acid market demand driven by the U.S. and Canada may register gains close to 5.5% by 2025. Growing consumer consciousness towards water related diseases such as dental or skeletal fluorosis may boost the product demand. Dental fluorosis is most common in the region among children as they tend to swallow the toothpaste instead of spitting it out, which may increase fluoride levels in the body, therefore fluoride supplements are provided in right amounts to prevent these diseases.

Europe fluorosilicic acid market demand was valued at over USD 190 million in 2018. EFSA has provided certain limitations for the usage of these products in water treatment and the commission scientific committee has provided certain levels for fluorine in oral care products, which may drive the market demand.

Global fluorosilicic acid market share is consolidated with few industrial participants including Mosaic, Solvay, Gelest, KC Industries, and Sigma Aldrich. Companies are involved in new product development to expand global presence and enhance production.

