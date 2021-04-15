Astonishing growth in Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market 2021 is spectacular growth: ICON plc; IQVIA Holdings, Inc.; The Medical Affairs Company; Syneos Health, Inc.; Pharmaceutical Product Development

The global medical affairs outsourcing market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% over the forecast period. The market is growing at a significant rate due to the surge in clinical trials. According to the data published by the WHO in 2019, the annual number of registered clinical trials increased from 3,344 in 2004 to 54,894 in 2018. Thus, the registration of clinical trials has increased by about 22% from 2004 to 2018. Since medical affairs is a key support activity for a successful clinical trial, its increasing number is anticipated to drive the global market for medical affairs outsourcing over the forecast period.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Key players:-

ICON plc; IQVIA Holdings, Inc.; The Medical Affairs Company; Syneos Health, Inc.; Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; Ashfield Healthcare Communications; Zeincro Group; Wuxi Clinical Development, Inc.; SGS S.A.; Indegene, Inc.

Global Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market: Research Scope

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Medical Writing & Publishing Medical Monitoring Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) Medical Information Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Pharmaceutical Biopharmaceutical Medical Devices



Therapeutic Medical Devices Diagnostic Medical Devices



Geography of Global Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

This research study offers both qualitative and quantitative research on the Medical Affairs Outsourcing. Top level industry key players have been profiled to get better insights about businesses. For those industries, research report explores their competitors, trends, marketing channels, sales approaches, pricing structures, and specifications. Collectively, this research study offers subjective as well as objective analysis of the global market.

Global Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-

Global market overview Market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market manufacturing cost analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast 2021-2028 Conclusion of the Global Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Appendix

