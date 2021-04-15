Aqua Gym Equipment Market 2021| Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Global Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Gym equipment is an apparatus or device used for enhancing strength during physical activity. Aqua gym equipment is a type of gym equipment that is used by consumers in water, maybe a swimming pool. Different types of aqua gym equipment such as treadmills, elliptical trainers, aqua noodles, and dumbbells are used globally. These gym equipment are used in water as water allows to buoyant while exercising which reduces the bodyweight to be exerted on joints.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing consumer awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle drives the growth of the aqua gym equipment market. Besides this, different health benefits such as muscle strength and an increase in cardiovascular stamina also drive the market growth. However, higher costs of such equipment restricts the market growth of aqua gym equipment. Technological innovation in traditional aqua gym equipments is expected to bolster well the demand for aqua gym equipment market in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aqua Gym Equipment Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Consumer Goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aqua gym equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel and geography. The global aqua gym equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aqua gym equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aqua gym equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the aqua gym equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular aqua gym equipment and strength training aqua gym equipment. As per distribution channel the aqua gym equipment market is bifurcated into specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online platform and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aqua gym equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aqua gym equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aqua gym equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aqua gym equipment market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the aqua gym equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aqua gym equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aqua gym equipment market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aqua gym equipment market.

Aqua Gear Inc.

Aquapole Sas

Beco Beermann GmbH & Co. KG

Excel Sports Science, Inc.

Hydro-Fit

HydroWorx International, Inc.

Rothhammer International Inc.

Speedo International Ltd.

Sprint Aquatics

Texas Rec

