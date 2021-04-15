Aortic Cannula Systems Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2020 to 2030 | Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

The aortic cannula systems is a tube inserted into the aorta during the cardiac surgery and bypass opening of aorta lumen. The aortic cannula systems is minimally invasive, inserted with small incisions and rapid post-surgery recovery. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aortic aneurysm has claimed 9,923 lives in 2018. The aortic cannula systems can be composed of rigid materials such as metals or elastic such as silicone or plastic. Aortic cannula systems offers minimally invasive treatment with least risk of back-bleeding and effective insertion in the aorta. The global aortic cannula systems market is anticipated to grow steadily in coming years, with the surging cardiac complications and surgeries, advancing medical technology, research and healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness. Coronavirus pandemic has jolted global aortic cannula systems market due to the lockdown and massive shift towards coronavirus research and treatment development to cope with the massive influx of infections and death tolls.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5274

The surging prevalence of cardiac disease and surgeries, medical technology and research advancements, healthcare infrastructure and expenditure are driving the growth of the Aortic cannula systems market. The expanding geriatric populations and cardiac diseases are driven by faulty lifestyle and food habits are fueling the aortic cannula systems market growth. The major player is working with the deliberated effort to equip some novel features into the aortic cannula systems, the advanced feature of the aortic cannula systems allows safe insertion and reduced chances of back-bleed increases its adoptions. However, the market growth is restrained by the associated risk of the subconjunctival hemorrhage, chemosis, sight-threatening complications, and dearth of medical expertise and challenges to training medical staff for cannulation. Although, the overall growth of the global aortic cannula systems is anticipated to be lucrative in the coming years, owing to the technological and medical research increments.

The global aortic cannula systems market is segmented into product, application, end-user and regions.

By product, the global aortic cannula systems market is further segmented into:

Plastic (PVC) Cannulas

Silicone Cannulas

Metal Cannulas (Stainless Steel)

By application, the global aortic cannula systems market is further segmented into:

Thoracic Aortic Disease

Surgical management of burn injuries

Cardiac mechanical support

Arterial Venous Cannulation

Cardiopulmonary Bypass

By end-user, the global aortic cannula systems market is further segmented into:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

The global aortic cannula systems market is expected to grow with a steady pace with the surging prevalence of cardiac complications, medical and technological advancements and increasing awareness. By product, the metal cannula of stainless steel is expected to dominate the segment due to their stiffness which allows proper insertion in the transverse arch, proximal descending aorta and distal ascending aorta. By applications, the segment is categorized into thoracic aortic disease, surgical management of burn injuries, cardiac mechanical support, arterial-venous cannulation and cardiopulmonary bypass. By end-user, hospitals are expected to lead the market with their sophisticated infrastructure, treatment, trained medical staff, advanced patient care and high expenditure.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5274

The global aortic cannula systems market is expected to be dominated by North America by the massively expanding geriatric population, cardiac disease prevalence and treatment demands, advanced healthcare infrastructure, research and medical technology. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest aortic cannula systems market with its advanced R&D and healthcare services for the giant patient pool. Asia-Pacific aortic cannula systems market is anticipated to grow with the fastest pace, driven by the huge patient pool, progressing research and healthcare facilities. Latin America aortic cannula systems market is expected to grow with a steady pace, with the gradual progressing research and medical improvements. The Middle East & Africa aortic cannula systems market is expected to be laggard in growth due to the underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness.

The key players of the global aortic cannula systems market include Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medidex, LivaNova PLC, CardioMed Supplies Inc., Braile Biomédica and others.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5274

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2019

Market Size & Forecast 2020 to 2030

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.

We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.

Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.

Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com