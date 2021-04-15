Agricultural Tires Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Agricultural Tires Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the Market is expects to exhibit moderate growth in the coming years.

Agricultural tires help in transporting various farming equipment, such tractors, combines, grain carts, field sprayers, skid steer loaders, etc. They provide traction, directional stability, steering, and braking while resisting various surfaces’ rough action. Furthermore, agricultural tires also control shock loads at a low level of floor pressure and protect the vehicle against minor surface disturbances.

The growing penetration of automation trends in the agriculture sector, along with the increasing consumption of plant-based food products, is driving the need for agricultural tires to promote high productivity. Moreover, the rising productutilization in precision farming and advanced logistics, storage, transportation, and processing facilities is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, growing investments in rural agriculture infrastructure by numerous governing authorities are also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, several key manufacturers are introducing developed farming tractors and off-road vehicles that promote soil preservation and product safety. In the coming years, the increasing preferences for modern and integrated agriculture practices, which will augment the demand for efficient agricultural tires in the coming years.

Agricultural Tires Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apollo Tyres Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Bridgestone Corporation, CEAT Ltd. (RPG Group), Continental AG, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., MRF Limited, Specialty Tires of America Inc., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., TBC Corporation (Michelin), The Carlstar Group LLC, Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB and Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc. (Yokohama Rubber Company).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Bias Tires

Radial Tires

Breakup by Application:

Tractors

Harvesters

Forestry

Irrigation

Trailers

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

