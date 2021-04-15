5G IoT Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

The global 5G IoT market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the 5G IoT market include:

Huawei (China)

SK Telecom (South Korea)

Nokia (Finland)

u-blox (Switzerland)

GosuncnWelink (China)

AT&T (US)

Orange S.A (France)

Deutsche Telekom (Germany)

T-Mobile (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Quectel (China)

Samsung (South Korea)

Verizon (US)

Sierra Wireless (Canada), Thales (France)

Sequans (France)

Cisco (US)

Vodafone (UK)

Neoway (China)

Telit (UK)

NEC (Japan)

China Mobile (China)

Fibocom (China)

Telefonica (Spain)

SIMCom (China)

By application

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

Others

5G IoT Market: Type Outlook

Short-Range IoT Devices

Wide-Range IoT Devices

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of 5G IoT Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of 5G IoT Market by Types

4 Segmentation of 5G IoT Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of 5G IoT Market in Major Countries

7 North America 5G IoT Landscape Analysis

8 Europe 5G IoT Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific 5G IoT Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa 5G IoT Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

5G IoT manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of 5G IoT

5G IoT industry associations

Product managers, 5G IoT industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5G IoT potential investors

5G IoT key stakeholders

5G IoT end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the 5G IoT Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the 5G IoT Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the 5G IoT Market?

