5G Applications and Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

This latest 5G Applications and Services report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Leading Vendors

Intel Corporation

KT Corp.

Verizon Wireless

NTT DOCOMO Inc.

Vodafone Limited

Cisco

Nokia

SAMSUNG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

AT & T Intellectual Property

China Mobile Limited

Airtel India

EITC

Deutsche Telekom AG

Telstra Wholesale

Application Synopsis

The 5G Applications and Services Market by Application are:

Telecommunications

Automotive

Government

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Banking

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market Segments by Type

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications

Massive Machine Type Communications

Fixed Wireless Access

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of 5G Applications and Services Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of 5G Applications and Services Market by Types

4 Segmentation of 5G Applications and Services Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of 5G Applications and Services Market in Major Countries

7 North America 5G Applications and Services Landscape Analysis

8 Europe 5G Applications and Services Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific 5G Applications and Services Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa 5G Applications and Services Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

​Target Audience:

5G Applications and Services manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of 5G Applications and Services

5G Applications and Services industry associations

Product managers, 5G Applications and Services industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5G Applications and Services potential investors

5G Applications and Services key stakeholders

5G Applications and Services end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global 5G Applications and Services market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

