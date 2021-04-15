5G Applications and Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027
This latest 5G Applications and Services report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Leading Vendors
Intel Corporation
KT Corp.
Verizon Wireless
NTT DOCOMO Inc.
Vodafone Limited
Cisco
Nokia
SAMSUNG
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
AT & T Intellectual Property
China Mobile Limited
Airtel India
EITC
Deutsche Telekom AG
Telstra Wholesale
Application Synopsis
The 5G Applications and Services Market by Application are:
Telecommunications
Automotive
Government
Media and Entertainment
Consumer Electronics
Banking
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market Segments by Type
Enhanced Mobile Broadband
Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications
Massive Machine Type Communications
Fixed Wireless Access
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of 5G Applications and Services Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of 5G Applications and Services Market by Types
4 Segmentation of 5G Applications and Services Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of 5G Applications and Services Market in Major Countries
7 North America 5G Applications and Services Landscape Analysis
8 Europe 5G Applications and Services Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific 5G Applications and Services Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa 5G Applications and Services Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience:
5G Applications and Services manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of 5G Applications and Services
5G Applications and Services industry associations
Product managers, 5G Applications and Services industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
5G Applications and Services potential investors
5G Applications and Services key stakeholders
5G Applications and Services end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
What Information does this report contain?
The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global 5G Applications and Services market at the global and regional levels.
The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.
Discussed details about market opportunities.
The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.
The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.
