4D Printing in Healthcare Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027 |Materialise; Dassault Systèmes; EOS; EnvisionTEC; Poietis – 4D Bioprinting

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market By Component (Equipment, Programmable Materials, Software & Services), Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, SLS), Application (Medical Models, Surgical Guides, Patient-Specific Implants), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

4D printing is an upgradation of the existing 3D printing technology, based on similar production method with one major difference being in the materials utilized for the production process. These materials are created in a sophisticated design process that can be modified when activated by a trigger that can be water, wind, heat or any other energy forms.

Market Drivers

Accelerated areas of application ranging from human scale biomaterials, chemotherapy and tissue engineering is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of innovations and advancements in technology for 3D printing services is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Changes in preferences of consumers to shift from 3D-based medical devices to 4D-based; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus of market players to develop 4D printing applications for targeted drug delivery is expected to drive the market growth

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 4D printing in healthcare market are 3D Systems, Inc.; Organovo Holdings Inc.; Stratasys Ltd.; Materialise; Dassault Systèmes; EOS; EnvisionTEC; Poietis – 4D Bioprinting; Tractus3D; Allevi; 3D HUBS B.V.; axial3D – Medical 3D Printing Experts Ltd.; Anatomiz3D Medtech Private Limited; Formlabs; CELLINK; Osteo3d, Sinterex among others.

Market Restraints

High levels of costs associated with development and production with this process is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the hazards associated for safety of the products produced with this method is expected to restrain the market growth

Need for complying with strict regulations and compliances with the healthcare industry can act as a restraining factor for this market

Segmentation: Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market

By Component

Equipment 3D Bioprinters 3D Printers

Programmable Materials Living Cells Hydrogels Shape-Memory Materials

Software & Services

By Technology

Fusion Deposition Modeling (FDM)

PolyJet

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

By Application

Medical Models

Surgical Guides

Patient-Specific Implants

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

