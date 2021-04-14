Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market also includes an in-depth study of the industrys competitive scenario.

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market will surpass USD 9 billion by 2025; according to a new research report. Surging water decontamination activities and the declining levels of potable water is fueling zero liquid discharge systems market in the near future.

Key zero liquid discharge systems market competitors comprises of Veolia, Aquatech International, ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group, Suez Water Processes, H2O GmbH, Oasys Water, Aquarion ENCON, IDE Technologies, Kelvin Water, SafBon Water Technology and Austro Chemicals and others.

Significant energy consumption for the process along with inconvenience in managing complex streams make the technology a big challenge. Moreover, other basic aspects associated with ZLD system such as high capital cost, skilled workforce for its operation, periodic maintenance, etc. may hinder the growth of product in the near future.

Zero liquid discharge system product based segmentation comprises conventional and hybrid units. Conventional units are expected to increase at significant rate to surpass USD 5 billion by the end of the projected timeframe. The conventional units mainly consist of thermal technologies such as use of multi effect distillation and multi stage flash evaporators along with mechanical vapor compression with crystallizers in order to recover their condensate.

Membrane based technique will show a rise with CAGR exceeding 5.5% during the expected timeframe. The membrane based ZLD technology typically uses membrane such as hollow fiber, RO train, brine concentrators, etc., which helps in recovery of waste from the waste water by accumulating it at its surface. Chemicals & petrochemicals accounts a fair share among end-user segments with over 20% in 2025. ZLD system is fairly useful in chemicals and petrochemicals industries to avoid direct discharge of hazardous chemicals to the ecosystem from wastewater and further reuse the treated water for various industrial operations.

Growing industrialization in the developing economies are also contributing towards the waste disposal in the freshwater, and will further drive the global zero liquid discharge systems market in the forecast timeframe. Governments in several countries are imposing stern guidelines regarding wastewater management, thus mandating the use of ZLDs in their water treatment plants.

The ZLD can not only purify the disposed water but can also recycle it continuously for its use in the industry, driving the market positively during the expected timespan. Increasing water borne diseases around the globe owing to the disposed waste from chemical and pharmaceuticals industry are advancing the zero liquid discharge systems industry share by 2025.

Asia Pacific zero liquid discharge market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of around 9% in the coming years. This is because many regional countries such as India, china, and japan are continuously facing strong industrial growth and simultaneously facing water scarcity which force them to use ZLD systems, this will upsurge the product regional demand for the forecast period.

Zero liquid discharge systems market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:

Zero liquid discharge systems Market for Product by End-user

o Conventional

Automotive

Energy & power

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Others

o Hybrid

Energy & power

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Others

Zero liquid discharge systems Market by Technology

o Thermal based

o Membrane based

Zero liquid discharge systems Market by End-user

o Energy & power

o Food & Beverage

o Chemicals & petrochemicals

o Pharmaceuticals

o Textile

o Others

