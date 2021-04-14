Wood Preservatives Market Size and Share is Expected to Surpass USD 2.3 billion by 2030

Wood Preservatives Market to surpass USD 2.3 billion by 2030 from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.23% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Rising per capita income and rapid urbanization are the key drivers of this market’s growth. Nevertheless, the production of environmentally friendly wood preservative chemicals, combined with emerging technologies in this sector, is also fueling its rise. Factors such as the rising timber market and the shifting customer view of wood interiors are also fueling demand around the globe for wood preservatives. During the forecast era, growing challenges from marine borers will also boost demand and revolutionize the market for wood preservatives. Due to its varied applications and favorable characteristics, the established market for copper green preservatives in Europe also holds the potential to drive market demand during the forecast period.

The chemicals added to wood to protect it from fungi, insects, termites, ants, and other microbes are wood preservatives such as copper azoles, synthetic pyrethroids, creosote, and various other preservatives. These preservatives also avoid decomposition, deterioration, and decay of the wood and have a longer life, thereby increasing its longevity. The operating life of trees, timber structures, and timber-engineered structures is improved by wood-preserving chemicals. These chemicals increase timber’s resistance to insects and fungi and improve the longevity of logs. In addition to decks, fences, and landscape structures, chemicals find wide application in timber-based structures used in railways.

Wood Preservatives Market: Key Players

Aadinath Chemical Industries

Advance Agrisearch Limited

BASF Corporation

Copper Care

Division of J.V. Barrett & Co Limited

Dolphin Bay

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

Jubilant

KMG Chemicals

Koppers Inc.

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

LADA ORGANICS PVT. LTD

LANXESS

Wood Preservatives Market: Segments

Water based segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.32% during 2019-30

Wood Preservatives Market is segmented by Formulation as Water-Based, Oil-Based, and Solvent-Based. The greater market share of 75% in 2018 was accounted for by the Water-Based Wood Preservatives segment of the Wood Preservatives market and this trend is projected to prevail during the forecast period. This was due to the rising demand for water-based wood preservatives in sub-applications for decking, fencing, and landscaping, which are expected to see strong growth over the next five years. In the wood preservative industry, the efficacy of copper-based wood preservatives has increased their demand. Water-based formulations contain much of the copper-based wood preservatives. It is therefore expected that the demand for water-based wood preservatives will dominate globally during the forecast period.

Residential Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-30

Wood Preservatives Market is segmented by Application into residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The industrial group encompasses the use of such chemicals in the railway and other utility areas. Fences, decks, and landscape systems comprise the residential and industrial application areas. The increasing adoption of wood for aesthetic appeal in residential buildings is expected to drive demand for wood preservatives in emerging economies, which are characterized by rapid economic growth. Water-based preservatives are used extensively in industrial and residential applications since they are generally more environmentally friendly in nature.

Wood Preservatives Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Wood in Different Applications

Rising demand for interior design where wood is the most significant raw material in the interior space of the structure portion and show. In various types, such as wall body, wood mural, wood carving, wood trim, skirting line, baluster, wood floor, armrest, and ceiling, etc., there is a growing demand for modern interior design. The demand for wood, which would further increase the demand for wood preservatives and drive the market, will also increase. This optimistic consumer attitude towards the deployment of wood for aesthetic appeal in residential and commercial installations is expected to contribute to the demand for wood preservatives and thus help the growth of the market for wood preservatives in the near future.

Restrain

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Some of the factors hindering the growth of the wood preservative chemicals market are stringent restrictions on the use of toxic chemicals in developing countries; restricted availability of wood; and the rising use of substitutes, such as steel, plastic, and polymers. The increase in demand for alternative materials, such as wood-plastic composites, steel, iron, and plastics, which demonstrate high resilience and need less maintenance, is reducing the global demand for wood-preserving chemicals.

Wood Preservatives Market report also contains analysis on:

Wood Preservatives Market Segments:

By Formulation : Water-Based Wood Preservatives Solvent-Based Wood Preservatives Oil-Based Wood Preservatives

By Application : Residential Commercial Industrial



