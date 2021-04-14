Waste Heat to Power Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Waste Heat to Power market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Waste Heat to Power market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Waste heat to power market is predicted to exceed USD 30 Billion by 2025.Key participants operating across the waste heat to power market include AMEC Foster Wheeler, IHI Corporation, Bosch Thermotechnology, Thermax, Exergy, Rentech Boiler Systems, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens, Forbes Marshall Private, Walchandnagar, General Electric, AC Boilers, D?rr Group, Viessmann, Ormat, and Cochran.

The UK waste heat to power market will grow over 13% by 2025. Growing measures toward sustainable development along with long term benefits of decarbonizing energy intensive industries have increased focused of industrial sector toward heat recovery. Government policies supporting adoption of energy efficient systems along with rising initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint will further complement the industry outlook.

Waste heat to power (WHP) units have found prominent applications across heavy metal production, chemical, cement, glass and petroleum refining industries. Increasing measures toward energy optimization along with escalating demand for reliable and continuous electricity will strengthen the product adoption. Furthermore, strengthening emission norms coupled with expanding chemical industry will stimulate the deployement of WHP systems across the industrial sector.

Rapid industrialization along with resurgent economic growth across key countries will drive the industry growth. Increasing government spending coupled with supportive policies toward infrastructure development will provide a thrust to the development of energy intensive industries which in turn will stimulate the business growth. Rising focus across industrial sector to lower the overall operational cost will further drive the deployment of waste heat to power units.

Organic rankine cycle waste heat to power market share is predicted to grow over 16% by 2025. Low turbine mechanical stress, greater operational flexibility and improved process control are some of the prominent features that will contribute toward Waste Heat to Power market growth. Introduction of numerous energy efficiency codes and standards pertaining to industrial sector with an aim to promote adoption of energy efficient systems will further complement the industry landscape.

Rising focus toward waste heat recovery and optimization from waste streams across industrial sector will drive the waste heat to power market size. The WHP units are increasingly gaining momentum across energy-intensive industries on account of their ability to reduce carbon emission and support clean energy initiative. Moreover, volatile fuel prices along with rising electricity demand will significantly contribute toward industry growth.

North America waste heat to power market is set to exceed over USD 9 billion by 2025. Increasing government initiatives to support industrialization along with ongoing investments toward development of new industrial facilities will stimulate the business landscape. Increasing policies toward development of manufacturing sector owing to escalating domestic demand will support the industry growth. Furthermore, rising focus toward increasing the energy efficiency with an aim to mitigate adverse environmental impacts will complement the industry landscape.

