Vehicles Rear Combination Light Market Size will grow at 4.5% CAGR to exceed 15200 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Vehicles Rear Combination Light market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Vehicles Rear Combination Light market also includes an in-depth study of the industrys competitive scenario.

The global Vehicles Rear Combination Light market was valued at 10700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 15200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vehicles Rear Combination Light volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vehicles Rear Combination Light market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koito (Japan)

Valeo (France)

Hella (Germany)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

ZKW Group (Austria)

Lumax Industries (India)

Varroc (USA)

TYC (China)

Xingyu (China)

The lighting system of vehicles consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. The lighting system consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.2% from 2017 to 2023. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 10% of the overall share in 2017 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Vehicles Rear Combination Light in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Vehicles Rear Combination Light manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Xenon Lights

Halogen Lights

LED

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

