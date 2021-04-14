Third-party Logistics Software Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Third-party Logistics Software, which studied Third-party Logistics Software industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Competitive Companies
The Third-party Logistics Software market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
OIA Globa
Panalpina
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Ceva
FedEx SupplyChain
DHL Supply Chain
Kuehne + Nagel
Transplace
Agility Logistics
Bollore Logistics
Hyundai Glovis
DB Schenker
C.H. Robinson
Geodis
Expeditors
Penske Logistics
XPO Logistics
Worldwide Third-party Logistics Software Market by Application:
Large Enterprises (1000+ Users)
Medium-sized Enterprise (499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises (1-499 Users)
Type Segmentation
Cloud-based
On-premises
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Third-party Logistics Software Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Third-party Logistics Software Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Third-party Logistics Software Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Third-party Logistics Software Market in Major Countries
7 North America Third-party Logistics Software Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Third-party Logistics Software Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Third-party Logistics Software Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Third-party Logistics Software Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
