The Forensic Technology Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Forensic Technology market.
Leading Vendors
Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology
SPEX Forensics
Promega Corporation
Cytiva
LGC Limited
Agilent Technologies
Thermo Fisher Inc.
NEGON Corporation
NMS Lab
Eurofins Scientific
Forensic Technology Market: Application Outlook
Pharmacogenetics
Biodefense & Biosurveillance
Judicial/Law Enforcement
Others
Type Segmentation
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Capillary Electrophoresis
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Rapid DNA Analysis
Automated Liquid Handling Technology
Microarrays
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Forensic Technology Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Forensic Technology Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Forensic Technology Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Forensic Technology Market in Major Countries
7 North America Forensic Technology Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Forensic Technology Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Forensic Technology Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Forensic Technology Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience:
Forensic Technology manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Forensic Technology
Forensic Technology industry associations
Product managers, Forensic Technology industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Forensic Technology potential investors
Forensic Technology key stakeholders
Forensic Technology end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Forensic Technology Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Forensic Technology market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Forensic Technology market and related industry.
