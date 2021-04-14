Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2027

Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market is valued approximately USD 155.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services companies design, manufacture, assemble, and test electronic components and printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that are widely used in the telecom sector.

Electronic Manufacturing Service provider offers additional onsite services, such as PCB etching, or offer these services via another contractor. These services further assemble radio frequency identification devices (RFID) and other telecommunication and wireless technologies. The rising demand for mobile phones, telecom products as well as smart electronic devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: as per Statista, the number of smartphone users worldwide was 2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise to 3.8 billion users in 2021. Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Similarly, In Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest number of smartphone users with 1.3 billion users as compared to 530 million users in India, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017.

However, the United States is also a significant player in the smartphone market with around 223 million users in 2017. Moreover, it is estimated that ownership of desktop/laptop among the adults in the United States is approximately 74% in 2019, an increase from 73% in 2018, as per the Statista. Due to growth of consumer electronic, it is depicted that need of electronic manufacturing service is surged thereby, increasing the adoption of Electronic Manufacturing Service in the telecom industry. However, high labor costs in the manufacturing sector is the major factor restraining the growth of global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altadox, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Creation Technologies LP

Fabrinet

FLEX LTD. (formerly Flextronics)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Jabil Circuit, Inc.

Plexus Corporation

The regional analysis of global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the existing electronic production hub for almost a decade owing to low labor cost and this factor has played a pivotal role in the dominance of the region over the past few years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Electronic design & engineering

Electronics assembly

Electronic manufacturing

Supply chain management

Others

