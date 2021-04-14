Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast

The global Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Rain Bird Corporation (US)

Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia)

Pierce Corporation (US)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (US)

Hunter Industries (US)

Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US)

T-L Irrigation Company (US)

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US)

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

Lindsay Corporation (US)

Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System End-users:

Cereals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Type Segmentation

Center Pivot

Lateral Move

Solid Set

Other Types

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Market in Major Countries

7 North America Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

