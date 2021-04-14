Speech Analytics Market Size to Register 20.2% CAGR During 2020-2027

Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Speech Analytics Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, Size, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Global Speech Analytics Market Size to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2027. Global Speech Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Speech analytics is the analyzing of recorded calls which helps to collect customer information in order to improve communication and future interaction.

Request a sample Report of Speech Analytics Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3002304/?utm_source=ksusentinel.com/&utm_medium=SP

This technology can identify cost drivers, trend analysis, identify strengths and weaknesses with processes and commodities, provide advanced functionalities and can give a company significant competitive advantage. The increasing need to improve customer need and overall experience, growing demand to monitor and improve agent performance and adherence to regulatory and compliance standard are the factors responsible for the growth of Speech Analytics Market over the forecast period. The Internet of Things (IoT) provides organization real time data, about how their products are being used after purchase. Speech analytics is changing the face of marketing tremendously, as most part of the population now own smartphones and more and more devices become smart, thus availability of information is high. The data collected by Smartphones, allows enterprise planners to further plans based on one of voice, pauses, and volume of speech, among other parameters. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: on 20th Jun 2018, Avaya includes real time speech analytics to its workfoce optimization suite for monitoring GDPR compliance within a contact center. However, need for integration with prevailing system and inability to quantify Return on Investment (RoI) is the major factor restraining the growth of global Speech Analytics market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

NICE Systems Ltd.

Micro Focus International plc

Verint Systems

Avaya

OpenText Corporation

Google, LLC

Amazon Web Services

Vonage

Calabrio, Inc.

The regional analysis of global Speech Analytics Market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has led the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application:

Customer Experience Management

Call Monitoring

Agent Performance Monitoring

Sales and Marketing Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others

For More Details on Speech Analytics Market Report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-speech-analytics-market-size-research?utm_source=Marketwatch.com/&utm_medium=SP

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC.

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: www.marketstudyreport.com/