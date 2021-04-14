Software Testing Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Global Software Testing Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2026. Software Testing Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Software Testing market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2026.

The integration testing holds for majority of the share in the software testing market. The integration testing is performed after unit testing, where an individual unit is combined and tested in the group. It is majorly performed to expose defects and faults in the interaction among integrated components and units.

Software Testing Market is expected to exceed USD 60 billion by 2026. The growing implementation of AI and machine learning in software testing is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Some major findings of the software testing market report include:

– Adaptable acceleration in healthcare applications owing to rising consumer demand for digital health diagnosis is projected to drive the demand for software testing. Software testing in healthcare applications will increase the quality of software and enhance the user interface.

– The rising demand from IT companies for error detection and cost-effectiveness is likely to propel the demand for software testing

– The companies in the software testing market are adopting an agile approach in software testing for quick bug removal to deliver high-quality software applications

– Growing mobile application development for retail and healthcare industries will augment the market for regression testing

– Software testing accounts for the majority of share in BFSI applications as they require a safeguard software system with zero-error detection for various banking services such as online transactions, money withdrawal, etc.

– Prominent players present in the software testing industry include Accenture, Cognizant, IBM, TCS, Infosys, Amdocs, HCL Tech. Wipro, Capgemini, and Atos

The growing demand for mobile & web applications is propelling the integration of AI into the software testing services to enhance accuracy and offer high-quality software solutions in the market. The companies are coming up with various business strategies to implement AI to boost their service performance and reduce the processing time. For example, in April 2019, Atos announced to open a new AI lab in Paris in a partnership agreement with Google Cloud. This business strategy helps Atos to deliver the best technologies and enhance data processing services using AI.

North America dominates the software testing market owing to the majority of software development companies in the region. Also, the flourishing demand for digital health solutions is projected to drive the market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region due to the mounting online retail business in China and India. Also, the global players in the software testing market are establishing their footprints in India to outsource their software services due to skilled IT professionals in the country

Companies are adopting several development strategies that include acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and technological innovations to obtain a strong competitive edge from other players. For instance, in April 2018, Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in QA and testing services, announced the acquisition of Edge Testing Solution, a software testing provider in the UK. The strategic acquisition will help the company to extend its software testing services such as automated, functional, performance, and managed testing across various sectors.

