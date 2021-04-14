Software-Defined Data Center Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2026

Selbyville, Delaware Global Software-Defined Data Center Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2026. Software-Defined Data Center Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Software-Defined Data Center market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2026.

SDDC is a paradigm shift to a virtualized data center from a hardware-centric data center. The rising need for improved IT agility, reduced capital expenditure, and lower operational expenditure among end-use firms are proliferating the SDDC market. The deployment of SDDC allows hybrid cloud extensibility and data center virtualization, enabling IT organizations to reduce capital expenditure. This provides high availability and recoverability for all workloads. Additionally, it abstracts and automates flexible deployment for disaster recovery, reducing the downtime for organizations. It provides a holistic approach to organizations, ensuring uninterrupted applications & services and data availability during downtime. The adoption of cloud computing and server virtualization has brought an essential shift in the way computing resources are being deployed, scaled, and managed to drive the same benefits from their network. Apart from server virtualization technology, carriers have also been aggressively driving network innovations through various channels.

(SDDC) Software-Defined Data Center Market will be around USD 235 billion by 2026. Growing demand for resource pooling, resiliency, data integrity, virtualization, and predictability among businesses is proliferating the SDDC market.

– Increasing dominance of cloud services and steady growth in business & consumer applications across the globe are driving the industry growth. Rising trends of streaming video, online shopping, and social networking are propelling the data generation.

– Proliferation of smartphones coupled with the rising internet penetration in Asia Pacific region is the key driving factor

– Major market players include Advanced Systems Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu, Hitachi Data Systems (Hitachi Vantra), HP Enterprises, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation of America (NEC Corporation), NetApp, Inc., Nutanix, Oracle Corporation, SUSE, and Vmware, Inc.

– Players are partnering with local players to expand into unserved and underserved regions

– Growing trends of cloud computing, IoT, and mobility solutions are expected to fuel the market growth

– Increasing demand to reduce CapEx and OpEx along with enhanced IT agility will propel the market

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of IT convergence and cloud services. The growth is driven by its capabilities to provide enterprise-wide array of resources that can be utilized to automate, orchestrate, and scale & support their operations. The growing demand for cloud computing is expected to change the dynamics of data center infrastructure by offering enhanced scalability, improved flexibility, and programmability by the virtualizing model. These factors will propel the demand for SDN solutions among end-user organizations.

Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for scale data center capacities are being witnessed. The increasing adoption of SDDC in healthcare institutes is burgeoning market growth. Healthcare institutes are increasingly adopting technology to increase the quality of patient care, streamline operations, save time, and reduce the overall cost. Moreover, the adoption of big data analytics and IoT along with the growing adoption of wearable devices and other patient-centric technologies have also modified healthcare institutes.

Major SDDC market leaders are investing heavily in their R&D capabilities to enhance their service abilities, ensuring lower CapEx and OpEx for end-user firms. These SDDC market players are collaborating with local players to expand their market presence by serving unserved & underserved markets. This will help these industry players to strengthen their market position.

