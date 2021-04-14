Silicon Nitride Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Silicon Nitride market was valued at USD 88.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 157.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5 percent.
Silicon Nitride (Si3N4), a non-oxide ceramic has an excellent combination of material properties. They are as light weighted as silicon carbide (SiC), but their microstructure gives them excellent thermal shock resistance and their high fracture toughness makes them resistant to impacts and shocks. Si3N4 Ceramics is used for balls bearings, ceramic forming tools and automotive components and even due to its high temperature resistance; it is used for welding process.
The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Silicon Nitride business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Silicon Nitride market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
A brief outlook of the key companies in the Silicon Nitride market, focusing on companies such as
AlzChem, KYOCERA Corporation, UBE, Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials can produce all grades of Si3N4
These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.
The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.
Market Scope:
This report on the Silicon Nitride market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Silicon Nitride market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Silicon Nitride market on the basis of product type, grade, application, end use, and region:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Reaction-Bonded
- Sintered Reaction-Bonded
- Hot Pressed
- LED/ Photovoltaic Grade
- Ceramic Grade
Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Standard Grade
- High Purity Grade
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Reciprocating Engine Components
- Metal working tools
- Bearings
- Turbochargers
- Electronic Circuit Manufacturing
- Medical Devices
- Solar Energy Industry
- Ceramics and Components
- LED Industry
- Others
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electronics and Semiconductor
- Medical and Healthcare
- Photovoltaic
Geographical Scenario:
In this section of the report, Silicon Nitride market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Silicon Nitride market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.
The global Silicon Nitride market is classified into the following regions:
- North America (the U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
