Seed Treatment MarketSize and Share is Expected to Surpass  USD 11.7 billion by 2030

Seed Treatment Market to surpass USD 11.7 billion by 2030 from USD 5.8 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.25% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The market growth of seed treatment is expected to be fostered by increasing maize production due to the increasing demand for biofuels. Increasing demand for biofuels, which are subject to increasing energy conservation needs, is expected to boost the market growth in seed care. Growing fungal growth is expected to increase the demand growth for seed treatment over the forecast period due to changing climatic conditions. Growth in the seed industry is expected to propel market growth due to the rising population across the globe.

Care of seeds provides seeds with adequate defense from insects, viruses, and other pests. Besides, seed treatment also contributes to the production of high, healthy seeds. Compared to the conventional spraying process, it has emerged as a cost-effective alternative because it is less labor-intensive and increases overall productivity. The process of seed treatment establishes uniform growth of crops, enhances nodulation in legume crops and seed germination.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-569

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Seed Treatment Market: Key Players

Syngenta International AG

Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

Corteva Agriscience

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Germains Seed Technology

UPL Limited

Incotec Group BV

Valent Biosciences Corporation

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc

Seed Treatment Market: Segments

Fungicides segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.9% during 2020-30

Seed Treatment Market is segmented by Type into Insecticides, Fungicides, Other chemical treatment and Nonchemical. Insecticides-based Seed Treatment, led the market in 2019, accounting for of market share. Habitat fragmentation, insect-prone climate conditions in some regions, and high-performance organophosphates are driving the insecticides segment. Other chemical treatment methods are gaining traction as consumer awareness regarding food safety and environmental concerns grows. Increased demand for organic fruits and vegetables is expected to drive this segment over the coming years. Chemical seed treatments are known to result in adverse environmental impacts and harmful effects on human health. Stringent regulations against the use of such treatments are expected to restrain the growth of this segment, making room for non-chemical methods.

Soybean segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Seed Treatment Market is segmented by Crop Type as Corn/Maize, Soybean, Wheat, Canola, Cotton and Other. The Corn/maize segment held the largest share of the market accounting for 33.5% of the overall revenue in 2019 of Seed Treatments. Due to the rising demand for corn for the production of biofuels, the segment is expected to dominate this industry over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, global demand for the soybean segment is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8 percent. Increased agricultural activities in the Asia Pacific region are expected to fuel the soybean demand. On the heels of energy conservation, increasing demand for biofuels is expected to boost demand for canola crops.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-569

Seed Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Cost of High-Quality Seeds

A major factor driving the growth of the seed treatment market globally is the high costs associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds. With higher regulatory issues relating to the fumigation and foliar application of pesticides, farmers are increasingly considering seed treatment as a means of preserving high-quality seed investment. The cost of seeds is rising due to the increasing demand for high-quality seeds with desirable agronomic traits. Since most GM seeds are expensive and are treated with biological and chemical treatments, there is an increase in the area covered by GM crops, which is having a positive effect on the growth of the demand for seed care. Besides, this trend is expected to continue in the coming years due to an increase in the number of countries adopting biotech crops, especially in the Southern Hemisphere, and the commercialization of new biotech crops such as cotton, maize, and soybeans, which are mainly grown in cotton, maize, and soybeans.

Restrain

Limited shelf life of the treated seed

Crop treatments can protect seeds and seedlings during the emergence and establishment of plants against low-moderate attacks by insects. While the safety period may be reduced, it is possible to reduce the delay in crop damage and the establishment of pests. Due to the limited shelf life of treated seeds, the germination of seeds and the decrease in vigor are relatively growing, particularly in seeds such as soybeans. The physical and chemical properties of its composition influence the survival of microbes. It can be difficult to preserve the viability of the coated microbes in plants, thereby shortening their shelf life.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/seed-treatment-market/569

Seed Treatment Market report also contains analysis on:

Seed Treatment Market Segments:

By Type : Insecticides Fungicides Other chemical treatment Nonchemical

By Application time : Pre-treated Farm-treated

By Crop Type : Corn/Maize Soybean Wheat Canola Cotton Other



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-569

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube