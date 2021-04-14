Seed Treatment Market Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2026

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global seed treatment market generated $4.8 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1087

Surge in demand for commercial seeds and growing usage of pesticides across the globe drive the growth of the global seed treatment market. However, low profit margin for key industrial crops hinders the growth of the market. On the other hand, growing application of seed treatment in high value crops is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several major market players have halted testing, processing, and packaging of seeds amid the lockdown.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been reduced import and export activities across the seed processing countries such as China, the U.S., India, and Germany amid lockdown. This is expected to create huge demand and supply gap.

The demand-supply gap is expected to be large for high value seeds, especially vegetable and fruit seeds that are processed in the European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy, where the impact of Covid-19 is huge.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1087

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global seed treatment market based on product, treatment method, crop type, application, and region.

Based on product, the insecticide segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the bio-control segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to huge production of grains such as rice, wheat, and corn across the globe.

Based on region, Europe contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Syngenta AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, BASF SE, E.I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company, Monsanto Company, Chemtura Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Novozymes A/S, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, and Valent U.S.A. Corporation.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Seed Treatment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1087?reqfor=covid

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060S

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter