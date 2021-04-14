Rotavators Market is poised to exhibit strong growth at a CAGR of 3.5 % by Forecast Period 2017-2026- States Fact.MR

Increasing demand for food due to the rise of a population is resulting in the farmers focusing on reducing the cost of land preparation while increasing the yield. Hence, rotavator is considered to be the most suitable for preparing a seedbed. Manufacturers are also preparing rotavator that can be adjusted as per the depth of soil bed preparation. The companies are also developing advanced rotavator that can be used in all types of soil regardless of its condition. Different types of rotavator blades are being made depending on the moisture content and property of soil. New materials and process are also being used by manufacturers to develop blades for rotavator as it is the most important part that is directly engaged with the soil.

Manufacturers are also focusing on optimizing the design by reducing its weight, cost and improving its performance for removing the high weed. Safety and maintenance of rotavator are also being focused on by the user to increase its operational time. Manufacturers are offering adjustable rotating tines and shield in order to control the degree of pulverization. Tractor mounted rotavators are witnessing increasing demand as it saves time and also leaves perfectly leveled soil. To improve the durability of a blade, manufacturers are modifying existing rotavator blade. Design modification is being carried on the L-shaped blade as it is widely used in agriculture.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global rotavators market is likely to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is estimated to register 2.9% CAGR, in terms of volume. It is also projected to reach US$ 2,003.2 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Hydraulic Rotavators to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Rotavators Market between 2017 and 2026

Based on the blade type, C type of blade is likely to witness the highest growth during 2017-2026. C type blade is projected to bring in more than US$ 1,000 million revenue by 2026 end.

On the basis of mechanism type, hydraulic mechanism type is expected to be highly preferred in the global market for rotavators. In terms of volume, more than 461,800 units of hydraulic rotavators are estimated to be sold by the end of 2026.

On the basis of tractor HP, 40 to 47 HP tractor is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, 40 to 47 HP tractor is estimated to surpass US$ 600 million revenue.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Dominate the Global Rotavators Market

APEJ is likely to remain dominant in the global market for rotavators. By the end of 2026, more than 418,900 units of rotavators are projected to be sold in the APEJ region. Agricultural process is advancing in APEJ. The regional market for rotavators is driven by India and China due to the large area of agriculture. Rotavators are also considered to be the better option by farmers in India as compared to conventional tillage equipment. Also, farming practice in Australia is highly mechanized. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Thailand hold growth opportunity for rotavator manufacturers. Improvement in infrastructure in Asian countries are creating favorable conditions for rotavator manufacturers. Hence, manufacturers are investing in the farm machinery market in the APEJ region.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global rotavators market include Maschio Gaspardo Group, New Holland, John Deere, Howard, Mahindra, Kubota, Sonalika, Massey, Falc, Agtec, CEMA, and Shaktimaan Agro.

