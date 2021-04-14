Rapid Infuser Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Rapid infuser Market is valued approximately at USD 789.37 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Rapid infusers are a procedure that involves providing of rapid fluid during surgeries. It is used in case of emergency for safe an effective treatment. The rise of population suffering from asthma due to air pollutants, respiratory infections and COPDs due to smoking and coming in contact with dust, will be accelerating factor for the growth of market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 51.4 million surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. alone in 2010. The need to deliver the fluid in short span of time in most convenient and effective way will also be major factor for the growth of the market. However, hospitals are adopting rapid infusers at very low rate which could acta as a restraint for the market.

The regional analysis of global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing strict healthcare regulations, and improvements to patient care are key factors positively influencing the market. Europe is the second largest region to grow in the rapid infusers market due to advancement in healthcare infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

410 Medical, Inc.,

Belmont Instrument Corporation,

LLC,

3M

GE Healthcare Inc.

Stryker Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Smith’s Group plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Soma Technology Inc.

Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Trolley Mounted Devices

Handheld Devices

Accessories

By Usability:

Single Use

Reusable

By End User:

Hospitals

ASCs

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

