Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market Huge Demand, Increasing Growth and Future Scope To 2027

Top Companies in the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

AngioDynamics

Stryker

AtriCure, Inc

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

DePuy Synthes

Novomed

Merit Medical Systems

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Unipolar Radiofrequency Ablation

Bipolar Radiofrequency Ablation

By Application

Arrhythmia

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Cancer

Pain Management

Dermatology

Gynecology

By End- Users

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Radiofrequency ablation is a procedure which is used to reduce pain. It usually reduces the pain by electric current which is generated by the radio wave and is used to heat the small area of the nerve tissue. They are very helpful for the patient with pain associated with the degeneration of joints, neck pain and other chronic low back pain. Unipolar RF ablation system and bipolar RF ablation are two of the common types of the RF ablation. They are widely used in applications such as pain management, dermatology, arrhythmia, gynecology and others.

Radiofrequency ablation is a procedure which is used to reduce pain. It usually reduces the pain by electric current which is generated by the radio wave and is used to heat the small area of the nerve tissue. They are very helpful for the patient with pain associated with the degeneration of joints, neck pain and other chronic low back pain. Unipolar RF ablation system and bipolar RF ablation are two of the common types of the RF ablation. They are widely used in applications such as pain management, dermatology, arrhythmia, gynecology and others.

Market Drivers

It can be conducted with any local anesthesia or conscious sedation anesthesia which is driving the market growth

Ability of the radiofrequency ablation systems to treat particular site of the tissue without damaging the other tissue will also propel the market growth

Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiac disease will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing preference of minimally invasive procedures is also enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Complexity associated with burning sensation at the treatment site of tissue will restrain the market growth

Risk of tumor reoccurrence will also hamper the growth of this market

High cost of the treatment is also restraining the market growth

Years considered for these Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Competitive Landscape and Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global radiofrequency ablation systems market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Stryker, AtriCure, Inc., OLYMPUS CORPORATION, DePuy Synthes, Novomed, Merit Medical Systems, Avanos Pain Management., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, ECO Inc., Venclose, Inc., Cosman Medical , Inc., Abbott., Terumo Europe NV, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions, Integer Holdings Corporation, MedWaves, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated., Baylis Medical Company, Inc and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Medtronic announced the launch of their Accurian radio frequency (RF) ablation system in United States. The main aim of the launch is to expand the pain portfolio of the company. To create a lesion of different volumes, sizes and shapes, this new device consist of cooled probe. This will help the company to advance their treatment

In January 2016, Medtronic announced the launch of their OsteoCool RF Ablation System so that they can expand their pain therapies portfolio. The main aim of the launch is to provide the physicians with minimally invasive technique so that they can treat the pain

Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the global market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

