Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

-The global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period.

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Solutions Customer relationship management Fraud detection Risk management Performance management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) On-premises Cloud Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Human resource Talent analytics Sales & marketing Marketing analytics Behavioral analytics Finance Collection analytics Operations Distribution management Inventory planning Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Retail Telecommunication Mining Energy Manufacturing Healthcare Automotive Government Defense BFSI Logistics Entertainment Sports Gaming Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



