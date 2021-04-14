Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 3,847.01 Mn By 2027 End Period

Growing demand for polyisobutylene from construction industry is expected to escalate the growth of global polyisobutylene market at a CAGR of 4.5%

Latest market study on “Global Polyisobutylene Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Molecular Weight (Low, Medium, High); Product (Conventional PIB, Highly Reactive PIB); Application (Tires, Industrial Lubes and Lube Additives, Fuel Additives, Adhesives and Sealants, Others); End-Use Industry (Industrial, Food, Others); and Geography,” Polyisobutylene (PIB) is an elastomer or a synthetic rubber, which is a versatile, non-toxic, water-white viscous liquid, and has the ability to increase tackiness, provide water-repellency, improve viscosity-index and provide excellent electrical insulation. It is the only rubber, which is gas impermeable, and hence it can hold or store air over long period. The remarkable impermeable property of Polyisobutylene (PIB) has led to its uses in applications such as inner tubes, inner liners of basketball, and liner layers of tires. Polyisobutylene (PIB) in the form of polyisobutylene succinimide finds uses in additives in lubricating oils as well as motor fuels. When added in small amount to the lubricating oils it reduces the generation of oil mist. As a fuel additive, it is blended with other fuel and oil additives to form a detergent pack which is added to gasoline and diesel fuels to resist the buildup of deposits and engine knock.

The global polyisobutylene market was valued at US$ 2,580.78 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3,847.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019 – 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The world-wide changes in construction industry associated with use of material are changing faster than ever before. Urbanization is considered one of the international megatrends shaking up the construction industry. The population of the global urban zones is rising by 200,000 people per day, all of whom need reasonably priced housing, transportation, and social and utility infrastructure. In such challenges, the construction industry is practically under a moral compulsion to transform. Its transformation is impacting elsewhere on the wider society, by reducing construction costs and by enlightening the use of scarce materials or by making buildings more eco-efficient and boosting economic development and by narrowing the global infrastructure gap. Utilization of polyisobutylene owes to demand for material with high melt flow rates, greater elongation, as well as enhanced impact strength. Increasing infrastructure demand in the evolving economies of the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific on account of developing road infrastructure, increase in per capita ownership of houses, and rising spending capacity is expected to affect the construction sector in the region, which in turn will drive the demand for polyisobutylene.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materials is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries worldwide, and disturbed operations in the country are affecting several businesses from all other countries dependent on its manufacturing sector. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the polyisobutylene market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

BASF SE, Braskem S.A., Daelim Industrial Petrochemical Division, Ineos AG, Infineum International Limited., Kothari Petrochemicals., Reliance Industries Limited, SIBUR, Kemat Belgium, The Lubrizol Corporation, and TPC Group are some of the major key players operating in the global polyisobutylene market.

The report segments the global polyisobutylene market as follows:

Polyisobutylene Market, by Molecular Weight

Low

Medium

High

Polyisobutylene Market, by Product

Conventional PIB

Highly Reactive PIB

Polyisobutylene Market, by Application

Tires

Industrial Lubes and Lube Additives

Fuel Additives

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Polyisobutylene Market, by End-Use Industry

Industrial

Food

Others

Global Polyisobutylene Market- By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



