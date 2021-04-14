Pet Food Ingredients Market Overview; key trends, size, and key factors defining the Industry forecast to 2026

The latest report on Pet Food Ingredients Market offers thorough analysis of the key trends and predicts the future amplitude for expansion of this business space. It highlights the major growth drivers, restraints as well as opportunities and associated challenges in this industry vertical.

The global pet food ingredients market size is projected to record commendable gains by 2026, driven by increasing pet adoption across the globe and consumer spending on premium-quality pet health and nutrition products. With a dramatic rise in pet ownership worldwide, a large number of new players have entered the pet food industry and a wide range of high-quality products are available in the market today.

Phosphates, amino acids, acidifiers, vitamins, carotenoids, and specialty proteins, among others, are the various types of pet food ingredients. Phosphate pet food ingredients market size is estimated to register a steady CAGR of 2.6% through 2026, as phosphates are essential nutrients in animal diets and play a vital role in growth and overall development of animals.

These ingredients help build strong bones and muscles and eliminate waste from the body. They are widely used in food processing as anti-caking agents and serve as a natural dietary supplement of phosphorus to maintain acid/alkaline balance. A wide variety of phosphate-based ingredients are used in pet health and nutrition products. Many foods contain phosphoric acid that help in adequate pH adjustment and improve urinary health.

Canned products make use of different phosphate ingredients to make proteins more soluble. Phosphates including sodium acid pyrophosphate, tetrasodium pyrophosphate, and sodium tripolyphosphate are often added for tartar control. These ingredients are also important for improving muscle contractions, blood clotting, nerve impulse transmission, and promoting healthy skeletal formation.

Market value from the other ingredients segment is slated to witness notable growth in the future, surpassing an annual valuation of more than US$246.5 million by 2026. Considering the type of animal, pet food ingredients market into dogs, cats, fish, and others.

The others segment is expected to experience a healthy CAGR of more than 4.8% through 2026, with higher consumer spending on pet food and nutrition products. With increased disposable income levels, consumers are willing to spend excessively on the health and well-being of their companion animals.

In terms of the regional growth, Latin America pet food ingredients industry size is projected to witness a robust CAGR of 4.9% through 2026. The region has witnessed a sharp rise in pet ownership over the past few years. Increased individual spending on premium pet food brands and products will positively influence the regional outlook.

With the rapidly growing trend of pet ownership and increasing number of pet owning households, regional manufacturers are expected to boost their research and development efforts and introduce newer, more health effective varieties of pet food products with nutrition-rich ingredients. These companies are slated to witness promising opportunities in the future.

