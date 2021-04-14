Personalized Cancer Medicine – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

Latest market research report on Global Personalized Cancer Medicine Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Personalized Cancer Medicine market.

Personalized medicine is at an early stage of development. Scientists found that some cancer cells have particular proteins in the cell and others don’t. Sometimes, cancer cells have far more of a particular protein than healthy cells. Genetic testing of cancer cells and normal cells helps doctors customize treatment to individual patient needs. Personalized treatments may cause fewer side effects than standard options. Some people are already benefiting from this approach.

Key Market Players Profile

In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Key market players covered in the report such as:

Аѕtеllаѕ

Аmgеn

Rосhе

Аѕtrаzеnеса

Аbbоtt

Јоhnѕоn & Јоhnѕоn

Меrсk

Nоvаrtіѕ

Сеlgеnе

Вауеr

Worldwide Personalized Cancer Medicine Market by Application:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia

Bowel Cancer

Other Cancer

Type Segmentation

Monoclonal Antibodies

Personalized Cancer Vaccines

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Personalized Cancer Medicine Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Personalized Cancer Medicine Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Personalized Cancer Medicine Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Personalized Cancer Medicine Market in Major Countries

7 North America Personalized Cancer Medicine Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Personalized Cancer Medicine Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Personalized Cancer Medicine Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Personalized Cancer Medicine Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Personalized Cancer Medicine Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

