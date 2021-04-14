Paper Dry Strength Additives Market – Industry Report, 2027

Paper Dry Strength Additives Market: Introduction

Dry strength additives are used in paper mills in order to increase the strength of the paper. They improve strength of the paper by increasing the internal bond formation and enhance the bust strength, wax pack values, stiffness, tear strength, and folding endurance. Dry strength additives also enable manufacturers to optimize paper properties at lower cost.

Dry strength additives improve end-use performance of towels and tissues, specialty papers, and graphic as well as packaging boards. They help paper manufacturers to manage required dry strength characteristics for products, and enable them to develop improved and advanced paper grades as well as enhance machine operating efficiency.

Dry strength additives are utilized in various applications such as tissue, printing, packaging, and specialty paper. These additives offer various benefits such as substitution of less expensive filler or fiber, basis weight reduction at same dry strength, increased production through lower basis weight and reduced refining; and maintenance of sheet properties lost by refining at desired strength.

Key Drivers of Paper Dry Strength Additives Market

Rising demand for dry strength additives, owing to their ability to simplify the preparation process and improve cost-effectiveness, is a key factor boosting the global paper dry strength additives market. Moreover, increasing commercial development in developing countries has to a surge in industrial activities. This is another factor that is expected to fuel the global paper dry strength additives market during the forecast period.

Expansion of the packaging industry across various developed and developing countries is expected to fuel the demand for paper dry strength additives. This is another factor that is projected to drive the global paper dry strength additives market during the forecast period.

Adoption of paper dry strength additives is increasing rapidly in the paper printing sector, owing to their enhanced burst, tensile, and internal bond strength, is another factor driving the global paper dry strength additives market. Furthermore, demand for paper dry strength additives is increasing from different end-use sectors such as packaging, printing, and specialty paper.

Rise in Demand for Paper Dry Strength Additives-based Products in Printing & Writing Paper Applications

Based on product type, the global paper dry strength additives market can be divided into natural dry strength additives and synthetic dry strength additives. The synthetic dry strength additives segment is projected to account for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in adoption of different types of gums, synthetic polymers, and vegetable extractives in paper mill, as dry strength additives.

Based on application, the global paper dry strength additives market can be classified into printing & writing paper, tissue paper, packaging paper, and specialty paper. In terms of revenue, the printing & writing paper segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global market, owing to a rise in the demand for paper dry strength additives for manufacturing of different types of printing & writing paper in the paper industry.

Asia Pacific to be a Key Market for Paper Dry Strength Additives

In terms of region, the global paper dry strength additives market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a major share, in terms of revenue, of the global paper dry strength additives market during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in the demand for paper dry strength additives from paper industries across countries in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rapid expansion of packaging and tissue paper industries in countries in the region is also anticipated to drive the paper dry strength additives market in Asia Pacific.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

Key players are consistently focusing on the R&D of enhanced quality paper dry strength additives, with an objective to improve product offerings, as well as gain competitive edge in the global paper and packaging market

Manufacturers are introducing paper dry strength additives that are majorly utilized in paper grades made from recycled fiber and for coating base papers

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market Include:

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Applied Chemicals International Group

Solenis

SEIKO PMC CORPORATION

Richards Chemicals & Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

Kurita Europe GmbH

Georgia-Pacific

Goodrich Agrochem

Global Paper Dry Strength Additives Market: Research Scope

Global Paper Dry Strength Additives Market, by Product Type

Natural

Synthetic

Global Paper Dry Strength Additives Market, by Application