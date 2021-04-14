Pain Management Drugs Market Size to Grow with Stupendous CAGR | Key Driver and Growth Forecasts 2027- GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Purdue Pharma LP, Mallinckrodt Plc., Endo Health Solutions

Pain is caused due to injury and diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer and cancer. Pain can be acute pain or chronic pain. Chronic pain is caused due to aging conditions of body parts such as bone, joints, and nerve damage whereas acute pain cased due to the sudden onset of pain. Pain can be managed by using drugs to reduce the symptoms or treat pain. Pain-relieving drugs such as Opioids act through a variety of physiological mechanisms.

Worldwide Pain Management Drugs Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Pain Management Drugs Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Pain Management Drugs Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Pain Management Drugs Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics and indication. Based on therapeutics, the market is segmented as Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Anesthetics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Opioids, Antimigraine Agents, and Other Non-narcotic Analgesic. On the basis of indication, the global pain management drugs market is segmented into Neuropathic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Arthritic Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Migraine, Post-Operative Pain, and Cancer Pain.

Key companies Included in Pain Management Drugs Market:-

Abbott Laboratories

Endo Health Solutions

AstraZeneca Plc.

Eli Lilly & Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Plc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Purdue Pharma LP

Pfizer Inc.

