Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Oilfield and Drilling Services, which studied Oilfield and Drilling Services industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Oilfield and drilling service is a complex process, which requires sophisticated technology and equipment. Oilfield and drilling services companies provide infrastructure, equipment, intellectual property and services required for the international oil & gas industry, to explore, extract, and transport crude oil & natural gas from the bottom of the earth to the refinery, and eventually to the consumer.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Oilfield and Drilling Services include:

China Oilfield Services Limited

GE (Baker Hughes)

Ensco plc

Seadrill

Helmerich

Noble Corporation plc

Payne

Transocean Ltd

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Halliburton Company

Oilfield and Drilling Services End-users:

Onshore

Offshore

Type Outline:

Directional Drilling Services

Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Oilfield and Drilling Services Market in Major Countries

7 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

