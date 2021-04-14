Offshore Decommissioning Services Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

This latest Offshore Decommissioning Services report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Offshore Decommissioning Services market are:

Allseas Group

DNV GL

John Wood Group PLC

Aker Solutions ASA

Able UK

DeepOcean Group Holding B.V.

Equinor ASA

TechnipFMC PLC

Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC)

AF Gruppen S.A.

Offshore Decommissioning Services Market: Application Outlook

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Type Outline:

Offshore Surveys

Well Plugging & Abandonment

Removal Engineering

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Offshore Decommissioning Services Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Offshore Decommissioning Services Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Offshore Decommissioning Services Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Offshore Decommissioning Services Market in Major Countries

7 North America Offshore Decommissioning Services Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Offshore Decommissioning Services Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Offshore Decommissioning Services Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Offshore Decommissioning Services Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Target Audience for this Report

– Offshore Decommissioning Services manufacturers

– Offshore Decommissioning Services traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Offshore Decommissioning Services industry associations

– Product managers, Offshore Decommissioning Services industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

