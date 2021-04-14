North America Psychedelic Drugs Market 2020 Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027 | Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaTher Inc., Avadel, NeuroRx

The North America Psychedelic Drugs Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on the market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. All the market insights of this marketing report are structured on a worldwide, regional and country basis. Such detailed market research report studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business.



The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps the competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which Industry can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market.

Psychedelic Drugs Market is growing with factors such as increased research activities among scientists in the field of psychedelic medicine, increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders and increased treatment options for people suffering from depression and mental disorders driving the growth of North America psychedelic drugs market

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC

Psychedelic Drugs Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the leader for North America psychedelic drugs market and the company holds estimated market share of approximately 70% to 80% of the total market. Market leader Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has an estimated market share of approximately 75.00% in American Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The U.S. is a leader in psychedelic drugs and furthermore, the company is continuously involved in the development of new products to increase its portfolio of psychedelic drugs. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s psychedelic drugs sales revenue has grown drastically by 16% to generate sales revenue of USD 1,644.95 million 2019 compared to 2018.

In January 2020, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., presented a new drug application (NDA) for JZP-258, a novel product of Oxybet, which has 1000 to 1500 mg less sodium than Xyrem and is highly used with narcolepsy and cataplexy. Kindness is used to treat sleep. This submission will increase the company’s footprint in the U.S. market as it is a novel product and will increase revenue if approved.

Research Methodology: Psychedelic Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Psychiatrists, Psychedelic Therapists, Researchers, Practitioners, and Activists, Academician, Distributors, Hospitals, Nurses, and Industrial Professionals

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

6 BY TYPE

7 BY PRODUCT TYPE

8 BY APPLICATION

9 BY MATERIAL TYPE

10 BY GEOGRAPHY

11 COMPANY PROFILE

12 QUESTIONNAIRE

13 RELATED REPORTS

