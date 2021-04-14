Non-life Insurance Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast

The global Non-life Insurance market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Key Market Players Profile

These players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Non-life Insurance report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Key market players covered in the report such as:

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

Oriental Insurance Company Limited

IIFCO Tokio General Insurance

HDFC ERG- General Insurance Company Limited

The New India Assurance Company Limited

Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

National Insurance Company Limited

Global Non-life Insurance market: Application segments

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Motor Insurance

Travel Insurance

Home Insurance

Commercial Insurance

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Non-life Insurance Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Non-life Insurance Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Non-life Insurance Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Non-life Insurance Market in Major Countries

7 North America Non-life Insurance Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Non-life Insurance Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Non-life Insurance Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Non-life Insurance Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Non-life Insurance manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Non-life Insurance

Non-life Insurance industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Non-life Insurance industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Non-life Insurance Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Non-life Insurance Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Non-life Insurance Market?

