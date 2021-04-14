Nickel Superalloy Market Size, Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Nickel Superalloy Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nickel Superalloy market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Nickel Superalloy market.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3076875/?utm_source=Ksusentinel.com&utm_medium=Ram

Global nickel superalloy market size is poised to witness notable growth with the extensive product application across numerous end-use sectors. On the basis of alloy type, the industry is classified into alloy 600/601/602, alloy 625, alloy 825, alloy 925, alloy 718, waspaloy, Hastelloy C276/C22/X, and others. The demand for alloy 600/601/602 is projected to increase at a healthy 5% CAGR through 2026, driven by extensive application in aerospace and chemical manufacturing sectors.

The alloy 825 segment is estimated to garner more than US$250 million in revenue by the end of 2026. It is widely preferred owing to superior resistance against corrosion cracking, crevice corrosion, pitting, against reducing environments such as phosphoric and sulphuric acids, and against oxidizing environments such as nitric acid.

The demand for alloy 925 over the next few years will be largely driven by the oil & gas sector. High corrosion resistance makes it suitable for use in the sour environments of downhole crude oil and natural gas wells.

Hastelloy C276/C22/X is likely to account for more than 2.5% revenue share of global nickel superalloy market by 2026. They possess exceptional mechanical strength and high resistance against oxidation and corrosion even at high temperatures. These alloys are available in a variety of grades optimized for specific purposes. However, all of them are highly resistant to corrosion and oxidation.

The revenues from other alloys is projected to be worth more than US$1.5 billion by 2026. Based on the shape, global nickel superalloys industry is segmented into bar, sheet & plate, wire, and others. The share of other shapes in the market is anticipated to capture more than 7% of the global share in terms of revenue by 2026. The demand for nickel superalloys in sheet and plate form is likely to grow substantially over the next few years.

Nickel superalloys find extensive application in the aerospace & defense, oil & gas, power generation, chemical, and refinery sectors, among a wide range of other end-use verticals. These include automotive, electronics, pulp & paper, and marine. The product consumption across the chemical industry is slated to rise at a robust 6% CAGR through 2026.

It is estimated that nickel superalloys industry share from power generation applications will exceed an annual valuation of more than US$1.5 billion by 2026. This can be contributed to an increasing demand for reliable, uninterrupted, and sustainable power across the globe.

Meanwhile, the refinery sector will emerge as a major consumer of nickel-based high-performance alloys, driven by rising consumption of petrochemicals worldwide. The introduction of favorable government and regulatory norms will further boost the product consumption in refinery applications.

Considering the regional outlook, the demand for nickel superalloys across Latin American countries is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 4% through the next few years. Middle East and Africa nickel superalloy market trends will be driven by supportive government regulations in the oil & gas sector.

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/nickel-superalloy-market?utm_source=Ksusentinel.com&utm_medium=Ram

About Us

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for Market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your Market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of Market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional Markets, competitive information, emerging Markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@Marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.Marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.Marketstudyreport.com/blog