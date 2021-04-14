Next Generation Batteries Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028

The global Next Generation Batteries Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.6% in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investment by OEMs such as BMW Group, Volkswagen, and Daimler for production of more efficient and cost-effective batteries. Increasing research and development activities for production of advanced next generation batteries with better fire resistance, longer life span, and quicker charge rate are key factors expected to drive growth of the global next generation batteries market.

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Next Generation Batteries industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Sion Power Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ambri Inc., NantEnergy Corporation, Phinergy, LG Chemicals, Samsung, Mitsubishi Chemical and Amprius Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation batteries market on the basis of end-use, type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Transportation Energy Storage Consumer Electronics Industrial Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Nickel cadmium Lithium ion Magnesium ion Lithium Sulphur Solid Electrodes Ultra-capacitors Metal air Nickel metal hydride



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Next Generation Batteries market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Next Generation Batteries market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Next Generation Batteries market growth worldwide?

