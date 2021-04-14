Nanowire Battery Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

The global Nanowire Battery Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 352.9 million at a relatively rapid CAGR in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected high revenue growth rate can be attributed to increasing investment by major automotive manufacturers in research and development activities for production of more cost-effective and advanced nanowire batteries. The increasing need to enhance the working capacity of cell phones and laptops on a single charge has also resulted in rising adoption of nanowire batteries for application in the equipment and devices produced in the consumer electronics industry.

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nanowire Battery industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Amprius, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., OneD Material, Inc., Nexeon Ltd., NEI Corporation, XG Sciences, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI Co., and Enevate Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanowire battery market on the basis of application, raw material type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Energy Storage Consumer Electronics Aviation Automotive Medical Devices Power Generation Others

Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Germanium Silicon Transition Metal oxides (manganese oxide, lead oxides anodes, heterostructure TMOs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



