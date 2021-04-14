Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Value Analysis by 2027
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market are also predicted in this report.
The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. IoT platforms are often referred to as middleware solutions, which are the “plumbing” of the IoT.
Leading Vendors
AT&T
Microsoft Corporation
Google
Huawei Technologies
IBM Corporation
Wipro Limited
General Electric Company
Cisco Systems
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Intel Corporation
Application Outline:
Smart Home
Smart City
Public Safety System
Manufacturing Process Management
Healthcare
Telematics
Construction
Type Outline:
Device Management IoT Platforms
Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms
Application Enablement Platforms
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Target Audience:
Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT)
Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) industry associations
Product managers, Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) potential investors
Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) key stakeholders
Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market?
