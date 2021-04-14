Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Smart Parking Systems Market Value Analysis by 2027
The global Smart Parking Systems market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Smart Parking Systems market include:
Parkmobile, LLC
Nedap N.V
Urbiotica
Swarco AG
Kapsch
Xerox Corp.
Smart Parking Ltd.
Skidata AG
Application Segmentation
Airports
Government and Municipalities
Corporate and Commercial Institutions
Type Outline:
Sensor and Network Hardware
Software (Management and Analytics Software and Mobile Applications)
Services
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Smart Parking Systems Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Smart Parking Systems Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Smart Parking Systems Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Smart Parking Systems Market in Major Countries
7 North America Smart Parking Systems Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Smart Parking Systems Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Smart Parking Systems Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Systems Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience:
Smart Parking Systems manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Smart Parking Systems
Smart Parking Systems industry associations
Product managers, Smart Parking Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Smart Parking Systems potential investors
Smart Parking Systems key stakeholders
Smart Parking Systems end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Smart Parking Systems Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Smart Parking Systems Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Smart Parking Systems Market?
