Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market Growing Dynamically SD 222.18 Million by 2028 with Nilkamal Limited, Sonoco, CIP Industries, EBARA Corporation, B Medical Systems, AOV International, Termo-Cont, AirContainer Packaging System, Cold Pack Systems, Giostyle

Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market was valued at USD 133.62 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 222.18 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of + 14% from 2021 to 2028.

The small immunization transporters and cold boxes are utilized to keep vaccines cool at the time of delivery. The superset of antibody transporters or vaccine carriers and cold boxes are known as isothermal boxes. These vaccine carriers are practically like cold boxes; aside from they have a relatively little volume. The interest and prominence of the market for isothermal boxes for vaccines are for the most part because of the developing requirement for practical and cold chain answers for immunization transportation.

Top Companies of Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market :

Nilkamal Limited, Sonoco, CIP Industries, EBARA Corporation, B Medical Systems, AOV International, Termo-Cont, AirContainer Packaging System, Cold Pack Systems, Giostyle, Polar Tech, Insulate, Blowkings, Apex International, and AUCMA.

Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market, By Product Type

Short range

o < 5 litres

o 5 – 15 litres

o 15 – 25 litres

• Long range

o 5 – 15 litres

o 15 – 25 litres

Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market, By Material

Polystyrene (PS)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Others

The report enumerates the regional spectrum of Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines market is appreciable detail. Spanning the belts of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, the report explains the contribution of every region toward the global market share. The geographies have been individually analyzed in terms of the parameters such as production, market share in terms of the Company as well as with regards to application and type.

The Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market report elucidates humongous details about the application and type landscapes in terms of the factors such as individual revenue, market share, and growth rate. In addition, a detailed analysis of the market drivers and the emerging regional markets have also been segmented separately in the report.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand

Chapter 6 Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7 Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Analysis

Chapter 10 Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

