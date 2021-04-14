IoT in Construction Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis- 2027 | Trimble, Inc., Pillar Technologies Inc., Triax Technologies, Inc., AOMS Technologies, Topcon Corporation

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “IoT in Construction Market by Application, End User, and Components: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global IoT in construction market size is expected to reach $19,039.9 million in 2027 from $8,179.9 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 45.6% share of the global market.

IoT in Construction Market by Application (Machine Control, Site Monitoring, Fleet Management, Wearables, and Others), End User (Residential and Non-residential), and Component (Hardware, Software, Connectivity, and Services)

IoT in construction aims at connecting construction sites with IoT technologies and solutions to obtain maximum productivities. IoT technologies such as smart wearables, sensors, RFID tags, building information modelling, augmented reality, and others assist in recognizing potential risks in construction projects as well as deliver enhanced productivities, efficient project management, and optimized use of resources. For instance, the adoption of new IoT in construction market trends such as wearable technologies including smart helmet, smart glasses, sensible wearables, and others have augmented workplace satisfaction by 3.5% and propelled productivity by 8.5% on construction sites.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include Trimble, Inc., Pillar Technologies Inc., Triax Technologies, Inc., AOMS Technologies, Topcon Corporation, Hilti Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hexagon AB, and CalAmp Corporation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global IoT in construction market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive IoT in construction market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global IoT in construction market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

