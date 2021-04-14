Intralogistics Market is Expected to Surge at a CAGR Value of 15.5% During Forecast Period 2020-2030

The global intralogistics market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2030. The market burgeoned at a spritely rate of 14.3% over the last 5 years owing to transcendent demand for increased productivity & efficiency across industries, globally. Moreover, commencement of industry 4.0 has comprehensively compelled industry verticals to go digital with their supply chain networks.

Demand for intralogistics is projected to increase markedly with cutting-edge technologies such as IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) and 5G adoption by manufacturing industries in order to boost productivity, thereby improving the use of technology, labor, and equipment harmoniously.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3446

Furthermore, smart supply chain use of technology is on the rise. Companies are investing heavily in warehouse management software to craft a shrewd supply chain. These software ensure on-time delivery capability, thereby providing a competitive edge to companies.

In addition, COVID-19 exhibited massive opportunity for the manufacturing as well as services industry to go digital with their supply chain operations. The market is poised to consolidate over the coming years with increase in e-Commerce shopping by consumers.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3446

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Intralogistics market is anticipated to add 4.2X value to its market by 2030.

The hardware segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.

Automated guided vehicles are projected to evince sprightly growth of 15.3% CAGR, while industrial robots are projected to add 4.8X value over the forecast period.

East Asia is set to unshackle its manufacturing prowess with a superlative growth of around 29% CAGR, owing to widespread implementation of intralogistic solutions to boost competitiveness in manufacturing clusters.

By industry vertical, the retail & e-Commerce industry is poised to impart courteous opportunity for the intralogistics market by virtue of increasing use of e-Commerce platforms by consumers, and with providers digitizing supply chains to ensure the timely delivery of products to customers.

“Earmarked acquisitions and mergers are prime bellwethers of growth in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Targeted Acquisitions and Mergers by Key Players

Key players such as Toyota Industries Corporation and Kion Group are hinging their importance on enhancing connectivity, with a wide market outreach through targeted acquisitions to capture substantial market presence.

For instance, in 2019, Toyota Industries and Tompkins Robotics, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), signed a strategic partnership with Bastian Solutions. Bastian Solutions is a company that was acquired by Toyota Industries Corporation

Similarly, Kion Group, in 2020, acquired U.K.-based software company Digital Applications International Limited (DAI), which has expertise in logistics automation solutions, for its subsidiary Dematic. This move is considered to fuel the group’s growth, considering the significance of automation and the shrewdness of DAI.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3446

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com