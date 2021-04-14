Impact of COVID-19 on Ride Sharing market Size & Share, Trends & Forecast to 2030- Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Ride sharing facilitates individuals in need of transportation access with the most popular and preferred cost-effective means to commute from one place to another. Passengers and drivers are connected through an online platform that provides discrete services, individuals may enter their destination location and the current location can be identified with help of the GPS installed in the user’s phone according to which the nearest available driver is allotted. Each city has fares set on a different formula, either rate per minute or rate per mile which is quoted as and when the passenger enters’ the pick and drop location, also, fares may differ depending upon the type of service requested by the passenger. Ride sharing is a convenient method and emerged as a powerful alternative to deal with the consequences of urbanization with the developing megacities.

Global Ride Sharing market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2020-30. Global Ride Sharing market is expected to observe a growth in the future due to its convenience, economical pricing, and easy accessibility which has led to a gradual shift in the perception of individuals for automobile travel over time which would also positively impact the automotive industry along with the ride-sharing market. Consumers are integrating ride-sharing options in their daily lives considering it as the most feasible alternative since it eliminates parking hassles, reduces stress, and enables them to do other things while traveling.

Global Organic Market: Key Players

Uber Technologies Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd.

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA)

Grab Holdings Inc

Lyft, Inc

Camuto S.A. (BlaBlaCar)

Carma Technology Corp

RideCharge, Inc.

BYKEA Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Global Ride-Sharing Market: Segments

B2C segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Ride Sharing market is segmented by business type into B2B, B2C, and P2P. The B2C segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. B2C type of business model provides direct services to the consumers and is popularly preferred across the global-ride sharing industry. B2B business model provides pick and drop services from a transport service operator to the employees of other companies.

Car segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Ride Sharing market is segmented by vehicle into Car, Bike/Scooter, and Others. Car segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Car is easy to accommodate 3-4 passengers or luggage and ensures a comfortable journey. Bike/Scooter is usually opted by single passengers.

Ride-hailing segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Ride Sharing market is also segmented by services into Ride-hailing and Car Pooling. Ride-hailing segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Ride-hailing services are used when the ride is not shared with any other passengers and vehicle does not stop at different points along a route that is more convenient and comfortable.v

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Convenience

Ride sharing services are convenient to access due to their door-to-door pick and drop services, unlike conventional taxi services. Consumers are integrating ride-sharing options in their daily lives considering it as the most feasible alternative since it eliminates parking hassles, reduces stress and enables them to do other things en-route, and is easier to arrange a ride in urgency.

Cost-effective

With the rising fuel prices and prices of vehicles, ride-sharing services have witnessed an upsurge in demand which is a driving key factor. Services like car-pooling have provided with the advantage of splitting up the ride cost between passengers which is economical.

Restraints

Security Concerns

Security concern is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the global ride-sharing market as all these services are provided through online platforms such as smartphone apps or websites, data acquired and recorded is vulnerable to hacking.

Global Ride Sharing market report also contains analysis on:

Ride Sharing Market Segments: Business Type B2B {Business to Business} B2C {Business to Consumer} P2P {Peer to Peer} By Vehicle Type Car Bike/Scooter Others (Vans, Buses, etc) By Service Type Ride-hailing Car Pooling



Covid-19 impact on Global Ride Sharing Market

With the advent of coronavirus, many services associated with different sectors have been affected. Likewise, due to a complete shutdown ride-sharing markets have also witnessed the disruption of their services which has adversely affected the global market. Physical distancing has been the most important precautionary measure which has impacted the market, fear of the spread of infection has shifted consumer’s preference towards more personalized services. Low business activity due to declining demand for ride-sharing services and the rising inclination of corporations towards a work-from-home policy to cope up with the pandemic has led to a fall in the demand for the ride-sharing market. Drivers have suffered to meet daily expenses and overheads, might not observe immediate relief, and continue to witness a fall in the demand. Incorporating additional precautions to ensure contactless commuting service would certainly increase the operating costs subsequently leading to a rise in fares.

