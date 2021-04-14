Immunoglobulins Market is set to grow impressively at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2020-2026

The global immunoglobulins market is set to grow impressively at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 20.7 Bn by 2026-end. Upsurge in immunological diseases has prompted individuals to seek advanced medical treatment, thus augmenting the immunoglobulins market share.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) At- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4788

The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) estimates that approximately 83 people per 100,000 in North America suffer from primary immunodeficiency, leading to the prevalence of such diseases. In response, off-label indications, intravenous and subcutaneous immunoglobulins has risen considerably. Rising geriatric population pool shall also steer market growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to provide leverage to the immunoglobulins market as healthcare providers are increasingly researching ways to apply immunoglobulins to treat the disease.

Key Takeaways of Global Immunoglobulins Market Study:

By application, the neurology segment is forecast to hold a significant portion of the global immunoglobulins market (~2/5 th ). Rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) and Multifocal Motor Neuropathy are anticipated to leverage the segment’s growth.

). Rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) and Multifocal Motor Neuropathy are anticipated to leverage the segment’s growth. By administration route, the intravenous segment (IVIG) is anticipated to capture more than three-fourth of the global immunoglobulin market, expanding healthily at a CAGR of 7.0%. This is due to increased approval of products such as Carimune NF, Flebogamma DIF and GAMMAGARD S/D to treat major chronic rare diseases. Simultaneously, the subcutaneous segment is anticipated to expand healthily at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

With respect to end-use, the homecare segment is set to surpass all others during the forecast period. Better supervision of patients while undergoing infusions is a key driver behind the segment’s expansion. The homecare segment is set to register a staggering CAGR of 8.3%, capturing almost two-fifths of the overall immunoglobulins market.

North America is forecast to dominate the global immunoglobulins market across the forecast period. Rising prevalence of immunological and neurological disorders, adoption of IVIG products as well as significant reimbursement coverage shall leverage market share. The region shall account for nearly half of the global immunoglobulins market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period. Expanding healthcare markets, untapped potential, acceptance of immunoglobulins products in developing countries and increasing geriatric population are key drivers expected to leverage the region’s growth prospects.

“Several key players have made credible investments in research and development programs for IVIG, SCIG and IMIG applications. Promising results in novel clinical applications are poised to generate lucrative opportunities for the global immunoglobulins market,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Need More Information About Report Methodology? Click Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4788

Global Immunoglobulins Market: Competitive Landscape

The global immunoglobulins consist of the following key players such as Grifols S.A, Shire, CSL Behring, Octapharma, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Biotest AG, Sanquin and LFB SA. Most of these companies concentrate on molecular immunoglobulins indications and subsequent development of pipeline products.

Grifols S.A, for instance, manufactures Gamunex C and Flebogamma Intravenous immunoglobulin products. Gamunex C is a sterilized solution made from human plasma which contains antibodies to treat primary immunodeficiency. This includes, but is not limited to, congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency and Wiskott – Aldrich syndrome.

Likewise, CSL Behring produces subcutaneous immunoglobulin products such as Privigen, Evogam and Beriglobin P. Berigloin P which are presented in the form of an injection containing excipients of glycine, sodium chloride, hydrochloric acid or sodium hydroxide and water.

Full Access Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4788/S

COVID-19 Market Insights:

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the entire world. The rate of infections is rising exponentially on a daily basis, making it difficult for healthcare providers to deal with the same. Despite this, leading companies are pushing ahead with their research for finding a potential cure for the disease. Players such as CSL Behring and Grifols are conducting several clinical trials for developing immunoglobulin-based therapies for COVID-19. In addition, Bharat Biotech, a leading Indian company, is experimenting with monoclonal antibodies to develop a possible cure.

Based on these abovementioned instances, the global immunoglobulins market is anticipated to register an uptick in the future. Increased research is prompting the market players to broaden their production capacities of immunoglobulin formulations. It is also anticipated that the post-COVID-19 scenario will augment the formulation of immunoglobulin-based biosimilars as well.

Looking for more information?

The research study on the global heart valve devices market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key factors and trends responsible for shaping the landscape of the global immunoglobulins market over 2020-2026. It includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2020-2026. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of Application (Neurology, Immunology, Hematology and Others), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous and Intramuscular) and End-users (Hospitals, Clinics and Homecare) across five major regions.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com